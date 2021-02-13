World Radio Day: Radio a fantastic medium that deepens social connect, says PM Modi

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took to Twitter and described radio as a fantastic medium which deepens social connect, as he extended his greetings to the countrymen on the World Radio Day.

In a tweet, PM Modi said he has personality experienced the positive impact of radio through 'Mann Ki Baat', his monthly broadcast.

"Happy World Radio Day! Greetings to all radio listeners and kudos to all those who keep the radio buzzing with innovative content and music. This is a fantastic medium, which deepens social connect. I personally experience the positive impact of radio thanks to Mann Ki Baat," the prime minister said.

Adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012 as an international day, February 13 is observed as the World Radio Day.

It can be seen that February 13 was chosen as the day to celebrate the medium because, on this day, the United Nations radio was established back in 1946. The UN General Assembly officially endorses UNESCO's proposal to make this day 'World Radio Day on January 14, 2013.