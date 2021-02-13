YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    World Radio Day: Radio a fantastic medium that deepens social connect, says PM Modi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took to Twitter and described radio as a fantastic medium which deepens social connect, as he extended his greetings to the countrymen on the World Radio Day.

    PM Modi

    In a tweet, PM Modi said he has personality experienced the positive impact of radio through 'Mann Ki Baat', his monthly broadcast.

    Grabbed a blanket and ran: Omar Abdullah tweets after North India records strong earthquake

    "Happy World Radio Day! Greetings to all radio listeners and kudos to all those who keep the radio buzzing with innovative content and music. This is a fantastic medium, which deepens social connect. I personally experience the positive impact of radio thanks to Mann Ki Baat," the prime minister said.

    Adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012 as an international day, February 13 is observed as the World Radio Day.

    It can be seen that February 13 was chosen as the day to celebrate the medium because, on this day, the United Nations radio was established back in 1946. The UN General Assembly officially endorses UNESCO's proposal to make this day 'World Radio Day on January 14, 2013.

    More RADIO News

    Read more about:

    radio narendra modi

    Story first published: Saturday, February 13, 2021, 10:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 13, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X