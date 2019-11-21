  • search
Trending Parliament Maharashtra Sabarimala
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    World Philosophy Day: UNESCO's initiation for the development of mankind

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 21: 'Philosophy' plays an important and significant role in the development of mankind. Every year the third week of November is celebrated as the 'World Philosophy Day', a UNESCO initiation for the development of human thoughts underlining the undergoing value of philosophy. As it celebrated in the third week of November so last year it was celebrated on 15 November. It was started in 2002.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    Every year events take place at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris from 14 to 17 November.

    Since morning Twitterati started sharing their thoughts on the day of celebration of thoughts and philosophies of life.

    Here's how Twitter reacted:

    More UNESCO News

    Read more about:

    unesco

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue