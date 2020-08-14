YouTube
    World Lizard Day 2020: Interesting facts about lizard

    New Delhi, Aug 14: World Lizard Day 2020 is to celebrate and appreciate lizards. World Lizard Day 2020 is celebrated on August 14 of every year. Lizards are in the squamate (scaled) reptile group. Most lizards are quadrupedal, running with a strong side-to-side motion, though there are legless lizards.

    Lizards, like snakes, have a movable quadrate bone, a bone between the base of the lower jaw and the skull. Their skin is covered in overlapping scales made of keratin. This skin is tough and leathery, and it sheds or molts as the animal grows.

    Lizards make use of a variety of anti-predator adaptations, including venom, camouflage, reflex bleeding, and the ability to regrow their tails.

    There are nearly 5600 species of Lizards alive today, and many of them are threatened species, with habitat loss and predation by non-native species like dogs and cats being the primary threats.

    Who was the founder of Lizard Day?

    The creator or founder of Lizard Day is still unknown. Lizards are cold-blooded reptiles that live across the world in several habitats, from the urban sprawl to the Amazonian rainforest.

      World Lizard Day 2020: Some Interesting Facts About Lizard:

      Friday, August 14, 2020, 13:32 [IST]
