World is watching India on cheapest, safe vaccine, says PM Modi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 04: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the world is keeping a close watch on the safest and cheapest vaccine against COVID-19 and is looking towards India.

At an all party meeting to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the country, PM Modi said that Indian scientists are very confident of succeeding in their endeavour of making a Covid vaccine. "The world is keeping a watch on the cheapest and safe vaccine. That is why the world is watching India," PM Modi said.

The PM said that as soon as the scientists give the green signal, vaccination will start in India. The healthcare, frontline workers and elderly people suffering form serious diseases will be given the first priority, he also said.

Nearly eight vaccines are at different stages of trial with their manufacturing assured in India, Modi said.

Three vaccines from India are also at different stages of trial, he said.

On price of Covid-19 vaccine, PM Modi said that the Central Government is in talks with the state governments over the price of vaccine and decision regarding it will be taken keeping public health as topmost priority.

In his remarks, Modi also said, "We must make sure rumours are not spread during vaccination, rumours that are anti-national and anti-human. Thus, all political parties must make sure that we save all Indians from such rumours and spread awareness."