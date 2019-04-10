World Homeopathy Day 2019: Does Homeopathy cure disease? What does modern medicine say

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Apr 10: Today is World Homeopathy Day 2019 which is observed as a tribute to Samuel Hahnemann who is considered as the founder of Homoeopathy system of alternative medicine. Homoeopathy is considered as alternative medicine because most of the techniques used for curing a disease under this system have not been scientifically proven.

Scientificallly proven means that the exact cause-and-effect relationship of the treatment methodologies used under homeopathy have not been quantitatively established. Modern medicine claims that therapeutic methodology of homeopathy lack scientific justification. However, many people opine that it does yield result in terms of cure, but exact data to justify that it fully cures a particular chronic disease is not available.

[The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2018, explained]

Christian Friedrich Samuel Hahnemann, a German physician, is credited for creation of Homeopathic system of medicine. Hahnemann was born on 10 April 1755. He believed that the underlying causes of disease were phenomena that he termed as 'miasms', and claimed that homeopathic preparations addressed these. Hahnemann was dissatisfied with the state of medicine in his time.

Homoeopathy believes in a concept what is called as 'Like cures like'. According to it, a disease can be cured by a substance that can induce symptoms similar to the ailment itself by using highly-diluted doses of natural ingredients.

Why is World Homeopathy Day Celebrated?

World Homeopathy Awareness Week is celebrated annually between April 10th and April 16th. Organised by the World Homeopathy Awareness Organisation, the week is a celebration of both homeopaths and those who have been healed with homeopathy. The primary goals of World Homeopathy Awareness Week are to raise public awareness of homoeopathy and improve accessibility to homeopathy, according to awarenessdays.com.

[National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, explained]

How will World Homeopathy Day 2019 be celebrated in India?

In India, a two day convention is being organised on 9-10th April, 2019, by the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH), an autonomous research organisation under Ministry of AYUSH on the occasion of the World Homoeopathy Day at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi.

The Council is taking this as an opportunity to review the path trodden so far, taking stock of the challenges faced and to formulate future strategies for development of Homoeopathy. There is an imminent need to focus on improving the quality of education and enhancing the success rate of an average practitioner, an AYUSH ministry release said.