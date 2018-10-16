World Food Day 2018: The global reach of 'Langar'

Bengaluru, Oct 16: The theme of World Food Day 2018 is Zero hunger. It means working together to ensure everyone, everywhere, has access to the safe, healthy and nutritious food they need. To achieve it, the United Nations advises us to adopt a more sustainable lifestyle, work with others, share our knowledge and be willing to help change the world - for the better.

Providing food for the people in distress is rooted in Sikhism, a hallmark of its faith. Langar is the term used in Sikhism for the community kitchen in a Gurdwara where a free meal is served to all the visitors, without distinction of religion, caste, gender, economic status or ethnicity. The free meal is always vegetarian.

Also Read | Indonesia earthquake: French rescuers fail to find any survivors trapped under hotel wreckage

The tradition of 'langar' was established by the first Guru of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev Ji, around the year of 1481. It is designed to uphold the principle of equality between all people of the world regardless of religion, caste, colour, creed, age, gender, or social status; to eliminate the extreme poverty in the world, and to bring about the birth of "caring communities". In addition to the ideals of equality, the tradition of Langar expresses the ethics of sharing, community, inclusiveness, and oneness of all humankind. "..the Light of God is in all hearts." (Guru Granth Sahib, 282)

Thanks to Khalsa Aid, the service of langar has reached nook and corner of the world for serving humanity in distress -from Kerala to Syria to Indonesia. Khalsa Aid International is a UK-based humanitarian relief charity providing support around the world to victims of natural and man-made disasters such as floods, earthquakes, famine and war. Khalsa Aid is an international NGO with the aim to provide humanitarian aid in disaster areas and civil conflict zones around the world.

Hunger eradicated by Langar Khalsa aid volunteers set up Langar (community kitchen ) in Tsunami hit parts of INDONESIA ! Our thanks to SAYA Indonesia, Khalsa Aid India & Sikhs In Indonesia for their wonderful assistance. Khalsa Aid International is in Indonesia Preparing hot food for those affected by the Tsunami in Indonesia. Volunteers are working together with the locals to serve hot meals each and everyday. Also Read | Operation Smudra Maitri: IAF embarks on relief mission to Indonesia Kerala Floods The charity was founded by Ravinder (Ravi) Singh, who was struck by the plight of the refugees in Kosovo in 1999. Khalsa Aid has special wing called 'Langar Aid' to support its work on providing humanitarian aid in disaster and war zones. In Syria As per data provided by Khalsa aid, In Syria, the charity has provided 864,000 meals till date, 500 liters of clean water. Total, 16,000 lives have been impacted by the humanitarian service.