    World Environment Day: Reiterate pledge to preserve biodiversity, says PM Modi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday pitched for collective efforts to ensure that the planet becomes a better place for future generations.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    "On #WorldEnvironmentDay, we reiterate our pledge to preserve our planet's rich biodiversity. Let us collectively do whatever possible to ensure the flora and fauna with whom we share the Earth thrive," he wrote on Twitter.

      Centre issues guidelines for the reopening of malls, offices and religious places | Oneindia News

      "May we leave an even better planet for the coming generations," he said. Modi also shared a brief video of his latest "Mann ki Baat" programme in which he had referred to World Environment Day. "The theme this year is biodiversity...(it) is especially pertinent in the current circumstances.

      During lockdown in the last few weeks the pace of life may have slowed down a bit but it has also given us an opportunity to introspect upon the rich diversity of nature or biodiversity around us," he had said.

      Much of the avian fauna had sort of disappeared due to sound and air pollution, and now after years people can once again listen to their melodic chirping in their homes, Modi had said. He had also pitched for saving rainwater, saying the traditional conservation methods are in the form of very simple remedies, and employing these "we can tap the water".

      The PM also urged people to plant trees and make resolutions so that a daily relationship with nature can be forged. Temperature is on the rise, so do not forget to "facilitate water for the birds," he said.

