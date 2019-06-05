World Environment Day 2019: Time to move beyond quotes, FB posts on conserving nature, and ACT

New Delhi, June 04: Environment day quotes, intellectual debates on conserving the planet and social media posts to support 'save earth' campaigns are all fine, but today the pressing need is to act on it. Unless we collectively act today, we will lose our planet. Collectively is the most important word here, individually many would be doing what they can, but need of the hour is a collective and concerted effort with an clear aim to save our planet.

Nature is undoubtedly God's greatest gift to the mankind. The air that we breathe, the food we eat and water we drink, all these come from nature. Even when we want to escape from humdrum of daily life, we like going to mountains, forests or in general closer to nature.

The very fact that we are using the expression 'closer to nature' makes it clear that we have, over the years, come far from it. Surrounded by concrete jungle, we often forget that life would not have been possible on earth without nature which allows biological processes to thrive.

World Environment Day is a campaign established to bring some positive environmental changes all over the world to make life better and more natural. Environmental issues are big issues now-a-days to which everyone must be aware and give their positive efforts to solve such issues.

Sooner or later, we will have to recognize that the Earth has rights, too, to live without pollution. What mankind must know is that human beings cannot live without Mother Earth, but the planet can live without humans.

Significance of World Environment Day:

World Environment Day is celebrated on the 5th of June every year. Thousands of people participate in the various events that are organized by many organizations and other places. Apart from this, there are many platforms that equally contribute to this celebration. The main objectives of this campaign set by the United Nations was to give people a real face of environmental issues and empower them to become active agents eco-friendly development all over the world.

World Environment Day quotes and wishes:

We are living on this planet as if we had another one to go to. - Terri Swearingen

One planet, one experiment. - Edward O. Wilson

The proper use of science is not to conquer nature but to live in it. - Barry Commoner

The fate of the living planet is the most important issue facing mankind. - Gaylord Nelson

"I only feel angry when I see waste. When I see people throwing away things we could use." - Mother Teresa.

Mother Nature has always been kind to us and now it is time to return all the favors by showing a responsible attitude towards the environment. Warm wishes on World Environment Day 2019 to you.

It is our responsibility to keep our surroundings clean and green and we all must make the best of the efforts to do so, to save our Mother Earth and live happily. Happy World Environment Day.