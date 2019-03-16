World don't need leaders like Hitlers, Mussolinis and Modis: Digvijaya Singh

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 16: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday lauched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the world needs leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King.

    Comparing Modi with Hitler and Mussolini, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister tweeted, "I totally agree with Rahul ji. The world needs the Doctrine of Love Peace and Compassion promoted by Sanatan Dharm Gautam Budha and Mahavir and not that of Hatred and Violence. We need Mahatma Gandhis Martin Luther Kings and not Hitlers Mussolinis and Modis."

    Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday condemned the mass shootings in New Zealand that killed 49 people and termed it "a despicable act of terrorism".

    Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel described the New Zealand incident as a "crime against humanity" as he called for a fight against bigotry and hatred.

    "The New Zealand Shooting is a despicable act of terrorism, that must be condemned unequivocally. The world stands in need of compassion and understanding. Not bigotry and hate filled extremism. My condolences to the families of the victims. My prayers go out to those who were injured," he said on Twitter.

    Mass shootings at two mosques full of worshippers attending Friday prayers killed 49 people in New Zealand.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 16, 2019, 13:51 [IST]
