World Day Against Child Labour: Every child deserves right to build future filled with hope, promise

New Delhi, June 12: India along with the rest of the world observed "World Day Against Child Labour" on Tuesday. The International Labour Organisation launched the World Day Against Child Labour in 2002 to focus attention on the global extent of child labour and the action and efforts needed to eliminate it, stated a report by United Nations.

"Each year on June 12, the World Day brings together governments, employers and workers organisations, civil society, as well as millions of people from around the world to highlight the plight of child labourers and what can be done to help them," added the UN report.

This year, the World Day Against Child Labour and the World Day for Safety and Health at Work shine a spotlight on the global need to improve the safety and health of young workers and end child labour.

According to the 2011 Census, India has an estimated 43.53 lakh child labourers. Activists say the number of child labour is much more than official figures show.

Several activists, politicians and well-known personalities tweeted about the scourge of child labour in the country on Tuesday. Here we bring you a few of them:

Today I am reminiscing about the start of my fight against child labour. I am encouraged to see that today; it is an issue discussed everywhere, from boardrooms to parliaments to family dinner tables. But we must do more. #WorldDayAgainstChildLabour pic.twitter.com/tLm5uNatBb — Kailash Satyarthi (@k_satyarthi) June 12, 2018

Every child deserves the right to build a future filled with hope and promise. Join us in the fight to ensure that Child Labour is eradicated. Report any instance of child labour you see. #WorldDayAgainstChildLabour #PunjabPolice pic.twitter.com/8qVvPq6omx — Punjab Police (@PunjabPolice) June 11, 2018

On the occasion of #WorldDayAgainstChildLabour let us pledge to secure the future of our children. Make them learn, not earn.



Stop Child Labour.



To report: Dial helpline 1098 pic.twitter.com/8sh5FIVbQR — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) June 12, 2018

Children are fresh life. We need to transform our education systems from being extruder that turnout products to gardens that will allow this fresh life to blossom. –Sg #WorldDayAgainstChildLabour pic.twitter.com/t3VWxXruGQ — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) June 12, 2018

Every child has the right to enjoy childhood with dreams, love and madness. This #WorldDayAgainstChildLabour, let’s pledge to create a healthy and progressive society for our children, where they can get adequate care, education and become successful. pic.twitter.com/zclgEYC9mj — Dr. Mahesh Sharma (@dr_maheshsharma) June 12, 2018

