English

World Day Against Child Labour: Every child deserves right to build future filled with hope, promise

Written By: Oneindia Staff
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Top stories of the day
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, June 12: India along with the rest of the world observed "World Day Against Child Labour" on Tuesday. The International Labour Organisation launched the World Day Against Child Labour in 2002 to focus attention on the global extent of child labour and the action and efforts needed to eliminate it, stated a report by United Nations.

    "Each year on June 12, the World Day brings together governments, employers and workers organisations, civil society, as well as millions of people from around the world to highlight the plight of child labourers and what can be done to help them," added the UN report.

    child labour
    According to the 2011 Census, India has an estimated 43.53 lakh child labourers

    This year, the World Day Against Child Labour and the World Day for Safety and Health at Work shine a spotlight on the global need to improve the safety and health of young workers and end child labour.

    According to the 2011 Census, India has an estimated 43.53 lakh child labourers. Activists say the number of child labour is much more than official figures show.

    Several activists, politicians and well-known personalities tweeted about the scourge of child labour in the country on Tuesday. Here we bring you a few of them:

    Read more about:

    children labour education

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 12, 2018, 13:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 12, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue