World Cup Edition Goes Digital with My11Circle

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

The excitement for the World Cup is already at a high. But the question is how players are gearing up for it. Well, this year the World Cup starts right here, with My11Circle. This all new fantasy cricket app by Play Games24x7 is taking the cricket world by storm. It is making every cricket fan out there, be a part of the action. The players just need to download the My11Circle app and make their own teams.

How to play the Digital Edition

The World Cup fantasy edition is packed with excitement. Here a player not only gets to form their own team but also use their cricket skills and knowledge to strategize his win.

As a fantasy cricket player, the first thing to do is select 11 players to score points. The points are scored on the basis of batting, bowling and the fielding performances as per the real Cricket World Cup 2019 matches.

The goal is to score the highest number of points a player can. A player can make changes to the team all through the different matches. So, a user can replace under-performing players and change them with players who are in hitting form. It will be on a player's game understanding how the points are scored.

Beat Dada and Win 1 Crore

The excitement goes one notch up with My11Circle exclusive campaign for the World Cup with its brand ambassador Saurav Ganguly. The My11Circle app gives players the opportunity to score big and win cash with every World Cup match.

In the interesting campaign, Saurav Ganguly challenges players to beat him in forming the best team and score the maximum points. The player who scores points more than Dada will win 5 times the amount. The player with maximum number of wins for all World Cup matches, stands to win INR 1 Crore.

The winning continues all through the World Cup. Players form their team and if their strategy works better than Dada they win. This is like a dream come true for any cricket fan. Your cricket skill and knowledge put to test with the legendary former Indian Captain, Sourav Ganguly.

Fantasy Cricket Drawing Big Crowds

As per a recent research by Yahoo! there are over 40 million users playing Fantasy Cricket in India, and this is definitely going to increase during the World Cup season. According to different industry reports, the fantasy sports market in India is expected to grow to 100 million users by 2020.

Fantasy sports is a skill based game and it comes loaded with features that keep the players asking for more. As per the Indian Federation of Sports Gaming (IFSG), there are over 60 fantasy sports platforms that have come up in just one year.

What it clearly shows the love for different sports and their fantasy sports avatars. It is giving the players an opportunity to participate in the game, rather than being a mere spectator. With over forty one lakh teams already formed on My11Circle, the player base is growing and so are the leagues.

Previously cricket lovers used to wait for the big season matches to share their love for the game. But with fantasy cricket, now they can participate in matches almost all through the year.

World Cup Adding to the Excitement

The World Cup will have many matches and no matter which country is playing, it is packed with thrill and action. No cricket fan can leave out watching these matches. With the best of fantasy cricket platforms giving players the opportunity to share their skills, this year the real action will be on the smartphone.

These Real Money Games are the buzz of the season. The players scoring the highest points win cash prizes all through the World Cup. Can there really be a better way to enjoy the 2019 World Cup?