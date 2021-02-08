This house & all its belongings are made of chocolate and you can stay in it…Yes, you heard it right

World Chocolate Day 2021: History, significance and date

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 08: World Chocolate Day 2021 is celebrated on February 9. Chocolate day is about exchanging chocolates, flowers, gifts and sweet treats with your loved ones.

Several couples enrol themselves in baking and chocolate making classes. They learn how to bake sweet treats for their partners.

Bakeries and patisseries are decorated during this week and special items are added to the menu. Chocolate Day is followed by Teddy Day, Promise Day and Kiss Day. During these days, couples confess their love, share gifts, flowers and gifts ahead of the romantic week leading up to Valentines Day.

This week is also known as Valentines week and people across the world celebrate love and togetherness in honour of Saint Valentine. So, what is holding you up. Eat chocolates and share them with your loved on World Chocolate Day 2021.