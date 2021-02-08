YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Uttarakhand Glacier Burst
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    World Chocolate Day 2021: History, significance and date

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 08: World Chocolate Day 2021 is celebrated on February 9. Chocolate day is about exchanging chocolates, flowers, gifts and sweet treats with your loved ones.

    World Chocolate Day 2021: History, significance and date

    Several couples enrol themselves in baking and chocolate making classes. They learn how to bake sweet treats for their partners.

    Bakeries and patisseries are decorated during this week and special items are added to the menu. Chocolate Day is followed by Teddy Day, Promise Day and Kiss Day. During these days, couples confess their love, share gifts, flowers and gifts ahead of the romantic week leading up to Valentines Day.

      PM Modi speaks on MSP | PM coins new FDI meaning | Oneindia News

      This week is also known as Valentines week and people across the world celebrate love and togetherness in honour of Saint Valentine. So, what is holding you up. Eat chocolates and share them with your loved on World Chocolate Day 2021.

      More CHOCOLATE News

      Read more about:

      chocolate

      Story first published: Monday, February 8, 2021, 17:16 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 8, 2021
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X