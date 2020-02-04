World Cancer Day: Facts about the 5 most common types of cancer in women

Breast cancer

Breast cancer is the top cancer in women both in the rich and the poor countries. The incidence of breast cancer is increasing in the developing world due to increase life expectancy, increase urbanisation and adoption of western lifestyles. As per data, every 1 in 8 women can develop this type of cancer once in her lifetime. Breast cancer can occur in both men and women, but it is more common in females. Therefore, early detection in order to improve breast cancer outcome and survival remains the cornerstone of breast cancer control.

Skin cancer

Skin cancer has been increasing over the past decades. The cancerous cell begins in the specialised cells that make up the pigment to give our skin its original colour (melanin). One in every three cancers diagnosed is a skin cancer and, according to Skin Cancer Foundation Statistics. The main factors that cause skin cancer seem to be connected with recreational exposure to the sun and a history of sunburn. These factors lie within each individual's own responsibility.

Lung Cancer

Lung cancer is on rise considerably in the last four decades. The cancerous cells begin to multiply rapidly in the lungs and spread to other parts. While smoking tobacco is the leading cause of lung cancer, not all people with lung cancer are smokers. Endometrial cancer. The most common symptoms include coughing up blood, breathlessness, chest pain, weight loss, headache, bone pain.

Endometrial cancer

Endometrial cancer is the rapid growth of cells in the endometrium (uterus lining). It is also known as uterine cancer. It's the fourth common cancer found in women. Around 40,000 die every year from this disease. It mostly occurs in women post-menopause, mostly when they are in their seventies.

Endometrial cancer has worse chances of survival in a 5-year period than breast or prostate cancers. In the early stages, it can be treated by hysterectomy. However, it becomes lethal in the advanced stage.

Thyroid cancer

Thyroid cancer incidence has been appreciably increasing over the last few decades. Thyroid cancer develops in the cells of the thyroid, which is a butterfly-shaped gland located at the base of your neck. This gland is responsible for producing hormones responsible for the proper functioning of the body. Pain and swelling in your neck, lump on your neck, changes to your voice and difficulty swallowing are common symptoms.