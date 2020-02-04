World Cancer Day: Facts about the 5 most common types of cancer in women
New Delhi, Feb 04: Cancer is one of the most feared diseases, and most of those afflicted by it are consumed more by dread and hopelessness, than the disease itself. Well, there is no one line answer to it as it depends on a variety of factors. First of all, cancer is not a single disease, it is a group of diseases involving abnormal cell growth with the potential to invade or spread to other parts of the body.
Early detection of cancer is the key to effectively treat it. But that itself is a challenge as many forms of cancer may not show any symptoms during the initial stages. The vast majority of cancer cases are due to environmental risk factors. Many of these environmental factors are controllable lifestyle choices. Thus, cancer is generally preventable.
As per World Health Organisation (WHO) data, overall cancer cases in the world would rise by 60 percent by 2040 and said tobacco use was responsible for 25 percent of cancer deaths. But in poorer countries, the reduction was just five percent.
Some of the cancers that most often affect women are breast, colorectal, endometrial, lung, cervical, skin, and ovarian cancers.
Breast cancer
Breast cancer is the top cancer in women both in the rich and the poor countries. The incidence of breast cancer is increasing in the developing world due to increase life expectancy, increase urbanisation and adoption of western lifestyles. As per data, every 1 in 8 women can develop this type of cancer once in her lifetime. Breast cancer can occur in both men and women, but it is more common in females. Therefore, early detection in order to improve breast cancer outcome and survival remains the cornerstone of breast cancer control.
Skin cancer
Skin cancer has been increasing over the past decades. The cancerous cell begins in the specialised cells that make up the pigment to give our skin its original colour (melanin). One in every three cancers diagnosed is a skin cancer and, according to Skin Cancer Foundation Statistics. The main factors that cause skin cancer seem to be connected with recreational exposure to the sun and a history of sunburn. These factors lie within each individual's own responsibility.
Lung Cancer
Lung cancer is on rise considerably in the last four decades. The cancerous cells begin to multiply rapidly in the lungs and spread to other parts. While smoking tobacco is the leading cause of lung cancer, not all people with lung cancer are smokers. Endometrial cancer. The most common symptoms include coughing up blood, breathlessness, chest pain, weight loss, headache, bone pain.
Endometrial cancer
Endometrial cancer is the rapid growth of cells in the endometrium (uterus lining). It is also known as uterine cancer. It's the fourth common cancer found in women. Around 40,000 die every year from this disease. It mostly occurs in women post-menopause, mostly when they are in their seventies.
Endometrial cancer has worse chances of survival in a 5-year period than breast or prostate cancers. In the early stages, it can be treated by hysterectomy. However, it becomes lethal in the advanced stage.
Thyroid cancer
Thyroid cancer incidence has been appreciably increasing over the last few decades. Thyroid cancer develops in the cells of the thyroid, which is a butterfly-shaped gland located at the base of your neck. This gland is responsible for producing hormones responsible for the proper functioning of the body. Pain and swelling in your neck, lump on your neck, changes to your voice and difficulty swallowing are common symptoms.