World book fair to have 57 Arabic book in Hindi; folk bands performance at historical monuments

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Jan 4: New Delhi World Book Fair organised by National Book Trust, an autonomous organisation under the Union ministry of human resource development ministry, will have Sharjah as its Guest of Honour this year. The fair will have theme presentation that brings to light the life and struggles, the trials and triumphs, joy and despair of a very significant part of human society who are called divyang jan (differently-abled).

Theme of the book fair that is organised between January 5 and January 13, 2019, focuses on the reading needs of the readers with special needs. The idea is to project the aspirations as well as the achievements of this special community in order to develop a better understanding about them among the people at large.

National Book Trust chairman Prof Baldev Bahi Sharma told Oneindia that Sharjah is the Guest of Honour. It has been designated as Guest of Honour under an India-UAE joint statement released during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year. Prof Sharma said that that over one hundred strong Sharjah delegation consisting of officials, authors, publishers, artists are visiting India for the fair. The delegation is led by Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi and comprises of senior dignitaries such as Ahmad bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman, Sharjah Book Authority.

On being asked, Khoula Al Mujaini, a delegate from the Sharjah team, said that around 57-Arabic language book is getting translated in Hindi to understand the language, literature and culture of the Kingdom. She said that Sharjah International Book Fair is the third largest book fair in the world which promotes culture and knowledge.

Sharjah delegation consists of more than 150 members including about ten Emirati authors who will share their writings with book lovers. Programmes such as poetry sessions, panel discussions, children activities, etc. will be organised during the fair. A special attraction has been added to the fair -Shows of Emirate Folk Bands - to give a glimpse of the rich culture of Sharjah. These band performances will be organised at various sites in Delhi like at Qutub Minar, India Gate, Connaught Place; Taj Mahal (Agra) and also at the premises of the fair.

Prof Sharma also informed that several literary and cultural programmes will be organized at the pavilion where renowned authors like Goa governor Mridula SInha, Prem Janmejay, noted artists Sonal Mansingh, Malini Awasthi, Bant Singh Jhabbar, paralympians like Rajinder Singh (Arjun awardee), Manpreet Kaur, Parvinder Singh, Swarna Raj, among others will participate.

He said that around 12 lakh book lovers visited fair last year and this year even the entry pass is reduced to Rs 10 and Rs 20. This year also large number of visitors will turn up despite the fact that due to construction work 30 per cent less space is provided with.

Prof Sharma also appreciated the fact that though there is limited space at ITPO due to ongoing construction work, publishers have supported NBT to organize the Fair. He also informed that Sharjah is the Guest of Honour at the Fair.

Prof Sharma said, "This year the theme of the New Delhi World Book Fair is Books for Readers with Special Needs. In the Fair nearly 700 publishers are participating and more than 1300 stalls will be put up."