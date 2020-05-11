  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'Working to open up economy': PM Modi after marathon meet with CMs

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 11: The Centre is looking into ways to "open up the economy", said Prime Minister Narendra Modi after marathon session with Chief Ministers of all states held to focus on life after May 17.

    Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    "Chief Ministers appreciated the leadership of the Prime Minister in the country's fight against COVID-19 and also highlighted the need to strengthen the medical and health infrastructure in the country," said a statement from Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

    PM Modi thanked the Chief Ministers for their proactive role in the country's fight against COVID-19 and for their valuable suggestions emanating out of their grass root level experience.

    The Prime Minister also requested all the Chief Ministers to share with me by May 15, a broad strategy on how each one of you would want to deal with lockdown regime in your particular states.

    "I want states to make a blueprint on how to deal with various nuances during and after gradual easing of lockdown," he said.

    Meanwhile, five states including Punjab and Assam have asked for an extension of the lockdown. Others, like Tamil Nadu and Telangana, asked that rail and air traffic not be started yet.

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, engaged in a tussle with the Centre, accused it of discrimination and playing politics.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X