'Working to open up economy': PM Modi after marathon meet with CMs

New Delhi, May 11: The Centre is looking into ways to "open up the economy", said Prime Minister Narendra Modi after marathon session with chief ministers of all states held to focus on life after May 17.

Meanwhile, five states including Punjab and Assam have asked for an extension of the lockdown. Others, like Tamil Nadu and Telangana, asked that rail and air traffic not be started yet.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, engaged in a tussle with the Centre, accused it of discrimination and playing politics.