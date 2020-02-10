  • search
    Work together to revive economy: Mamata Banerjee to Centre

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, Feb 10: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the union government to work together with opposition parties and refrain from the "politics of vendetta" to revive the economy.

    Every body should work together to improve the economic condition. If needed Prime Minister Narendra Modi should speak to the opposition parties, the Trinamool chief said at a post budget press conference.

    The budget is the last full budget before the crucial 2021 state assembly polls.

    Banerjee referred to the recent comments by RBI on the state of the economy and said the union government should look after it, instead of being busy in the politics of hatred.

    "Whatever RBI is saying is a sensitive matter. The union government should look after the economy, instead of being busy in the politics of hatred. The prime minister should take everybody along, if needed hold discussions with opposition parties," Banerjee said while urging the union government to refrain from the "politics of vendetta".

    The Union government nowadays does not consult states before taking any decision, Banerjee alleged.

    The state Budget presented today is a pro people budget keeping in mind the needs of the people, she asserted.

    Story first published: Monday, February 10, 2020, 19:54 [IST]
