'Words like urban naxal, presstitute, anti Indian are created by people': Carnatic singer Krishna

New Delhi, Nov 15: Classical music and dance concerts featuring Carnatic singer TM Krishna and others, scheduled to be held Friday and Saturday in New Delhi, have been postponed. Krishna was scheduled to perform during the two-day 'Dance and Music in the Park' festival at Nehru Park in Chanakyapuri on November 17 and 18. The event, organised jointly by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and cultural body SPIC-MACAY.

[AAI cancels TM Krishna's concert after trolls label him anti-national]

Carnatic singer TM Krishna said,''Words like urban naxal, presstitute, anti Indian are created by people who don't know what democracy is. They want to scare you and make other people angry at you. They are using these reasons today to stop a festival.''

Trolls called Krishna anti-national, urban naxal after the singer retweeted AAI's tweet inviting audience to attend the concert. Twitterati ridiculed Krishna for his stand on political issues. Also, they targeted the organisers for hosting Krishna's concert.

The Delhi government on Thursday reached out to Carnatic singer TM Krishna after his weekend concert in the city was called off, allegedly after the singer was targeted by right wing trolls on social media.

Earlier in a statement the AAI said, "We would like to inform that due to some urgent engagements, 'Dance and Music in the Park' programme jointly organized by AAI and SPICMACAY, scheduled on 17 and 18 November has been postponed and new dates would be announced shortly. Inconvenience is regretted."

In August, a fringe group in Tamil Nadu had threatened him for singing songs on Allah and Jesus in Carnatic. The controversy started after an audio clip reportedly of his songs was circulated on WhatsApp. The angry singer had tweeted "considering the vile comments and threats issued on social media regarding Karnatic compositions on Jesus, I announce here that I will be releasing one Karnatic song every month on Allah or Jesus."

In October 2015, the Delhi government invited Pakistani singer Ghulam Ali to perform in the national capital after his concert in Mumbai was cancelled due to protests by Shiv Sena. The event, however, could not happen.

Born in Chennai, TM Krishna started leaning music at the age of six and trained under several musicians like Chingleput Ranganathan, Vidvan Seetharama Sarma and Semmangudi Srinivasier. An economics graduate from the Madras University, he has authored three books, Voices Within: Carnatic Music - Passing on an Inheritance, 'A Southern Music - The Karnatik Story and 'Reshaping Art'.