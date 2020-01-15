Won't stop Jallikattu: SC refuses to stay bull festival, asks petitioners to approach high court

India

New Delhi, Jan 15: The Supreme Court on Wednesday has refused to entertain a plea challenging the Madras High Court order, which ordered to conduct Jallikattu in various districts of Tamil Nadu, under supervision of monitoring committees headed by a retired district judge.

"We won't stop Jallikattu," the apex court said and asked the petitioners to approach the High Court.

The Supreme Court was hearing a plea against the Madras High Court order that had allowed Jallikattu festival to be conducted in some regions under the supervision of monitoring committees. "Jallikattu" is the popular-yet-controversial bull-taming event where participants come together to stop a bull that runs amok in their village. The Supreme Court order comes on a day when the bull-taming festival is being celebrated in parts of Tamil Nadu.

For the safe and smooth conduct of jallikattu, a Division Bench of the Madras High Court at Madurai on Monday constituted the organising committee to monitor and supervise the jallikattu events. The court also appointed advisory committees consisting of local residents to assist the organising committee in the conduct of Jallikattu.

The Centre's notification allowing the sport was passed on 6 January, 2016. Following mass protests, it was replaced by the state legislature passing the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment), Act, 2017, which legalized Jallikattu. The Centre thereafter, withdrew its 2016 notification allowing the controversial sport.

Meanwhile, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals India Chapter has written to the Tamil Nadu government seeking strict action against organisers of a 'Jallikattu' type of event using a rare breed of foxes in Salem district.