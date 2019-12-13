  • search
    Won’t pass orders on entry of two women into Sabarimala, issue is emotive says SC

    New Delhi, Dec 13: The Supreme Court has said that the time is not right time to direct the Kerala government to allow the petitioner to enter Sabarimala Temple.

    The petitioner, Fathima had sought a direction to the Kerala government to allow her to enter the Temple. Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde said that the time is not right to issue such a direction. It is an emotive issue and we do not want any violence.

    A seven judge Bench has been entrusted the matter to reconsider the verdict of a 5 judge Bench which had permitted women of all ages to enter the temple. There is a judgment allowing entry of women into the Sabarimala Temple. But it is equally true that the issue has been referred to the larger Bench. The situation today as it has existed for 1,000 years. The situation in the country is explosive and we do not want any violence, the CJI also said.

    Sabarimala verdict not final yet, larger bench to decide: Supreme Court

    The CJI said that it is using its discretion here. We are not passing any order stropping her. If she can happily go and pray at the temple, we are not stopping here. We are not passing any order, the CJI said while also adding that the seven judge Bench would be set up soon.

    The court also said that the security provided to Bindhu Ammini will continue. The threat perception to Rehana Fathima will be evaluated and if the need be, security will be provided to her, the court also said.

    To a question from advocate, Indira Jaising on whether the court was trying to say that there is no stay on the Sabarimala judgment, the CJI said, we are not saying anything. We have already said that there is no stay, the CJI also said.

    The court made it clear that it will not pass any order on the temple entry by the petitions filed by Fathima and Bindu.

    Story first published: Friday, December 13, 2019, 12:22 [IST]
