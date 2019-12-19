Won't let politicians hijack our movement, says Anti-CAA protesters

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Dec 19: A number of people who gathered near the Sunheri Masjid on Thursday after the police stopped them from moving towards Red Fort rued that political leaders were trying to hijack the protest against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens. Fariya Mezan (19) alleged that politicians were trying to cash in on the "movement" of students. "We had decided to assemble at Red Fort.

Now Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav, who has been detained, has asked the protesters to come to Jantar Mantar. Why? Will stay put here. People are trying to gain political mileage," she said.

Police baton charge anti-CAA protesters in Gujarat's Ahmedabad

Bilal Ahmad, 36, said political leaders were not the ones who started the "movement" "Our brothers and sisters of Jamia Millia Islamia faced police brutality. They are the face of resistance. These leaders joined in late. We did not have any leader. We do not want one," Ahmad said.

Abid, 28, said the youngsters have been leading the protest and they should be allowed to take a call. "Just now, they announced that a four-member coordination committee has been formed. Who formed it and when? We have no clue who is in it? Political protests have failed. It's not a political protest, it's a movement and no one would be allowed to use it for their advantage," he said.

In the morning, police stopped more than a thousand people, who were to converge at Red Fort to protest against the amended Citizenship Act, on the Shantivan Marg. Protesters, mostly students and local residents, alleged that some of their colleagues were detained and taken to Bawana and Alipur police stations.

Anti-CAA stir turn violent in UP, Protesters torch govt bus in Lucknow, Sambhal; Internet suspended

The remaining squatted on the roads and raised slogans against the government, demanding the release of those detained. The Delhi Police had denied permission to the left-backed AISA and the Swaraj Abhiyan to hold a march against the Citizenship Amendment Act from Red Fort citing law and order issues. The march was to commence from Red Fort and culminate at Shaheed Park near ITO.