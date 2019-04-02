  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ‘Won’t give tickets to Muslims as they don’t believe in us’, says Karnataka BJP leader

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Apr 02: Karnataka's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leader K S Eshwarappa on Tuesday told members of Karuba and minority communities in Karnataka's Koppal district that Congress party use them only as "vote bank" but will never give them a ticket.

    "We won't give Muslims tickets because you don't believe in us. Believe us and we'll give you tickets and other things," ANI quoted Eshwarappa as saying.

    ‘Won’t give tickets to Muslims as they don’t believe in us’, says Karnataka BJP leader
    Karnataka's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leader KS Eshwarappa

    Karnataka sends 28 members to the Lok Sabha and will go to the polls in two phases, 14 constituencies each on April 18 and April 23. The votes will be counted on May 23.

    Karnataka assembly speaker accepts Congress MLA Umesh Jadhav's resignation

    The BJP will field its candidates in all the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka.

    This is not the first time that Eshwarappa, a member of the Kuruba backward caste, has made a controversial statement against Muslims. He had alleged in January last year that Muslims who are with the Congress "are killers", while those linked with the BJP are "good Muslims".

    "Muslims who have killed 22 RSS and BJP activists are with the Congress and those who are good Muslims are with the BJP. Muslims who are killers are with the Congress," he had said.

    More KS ESHWARAPPA News

    Read more about:

    ks eshwarappa congress vote bank karnataka lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue