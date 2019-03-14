  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Wont escalate situation with Pak, but won’t keep quiet if attacked: Sushma Swaraj

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 14: External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj said she conveyed to several countries post Pulwama attack that India will not escalate the situation with Pakistan but if there is any other terror attack from that country, then it will not remain silent.

    External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj
    External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj

    In an address at a think tank on Modi government's foreign policy, she said Pakistan was worried that India would escalate the situation and she was contacted by a number of foreign ministers over it.

    "I used to receive calls from foreign ministers who used to first condole the Pulwama attack, then express their solidarity and then they used to softly say that we think India will not escalate the situation," she said.

    Also Read | 'Can follow English of all accents and grammar': Sushma Swaraj's prompt reply on Twitter

    "To which I used to reply that no, I assure you India will not escalate the situation but if there is any other terror attack then we will not remain silent as we cannot say Pulwama is our destiny," she said.

    Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after Indian fighter jets bombed terror group Jaish-e-Muhammed's biggest training camp near Balakot deep inside Pakistan on February 26.

    Pakistan retaliated by attempting unsuccessfully to target Indian military installations. However, the IAF thwarted its plans.

    The Indian strike on the JeM camp 12 days after the terror group claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir, killing 40 soldiers.

    More sushma swaraj NewsView All

    Read more about:

    sushma swaraj pakistan pulwama

    Story first published: Thursday, March 14, 2019, 6:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 14, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue