    Wonderla Holidays to temporarily close Hyderabad park amid Coronavirus outbreak

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Mar 16: Amusement park operator Wonderla Holidays on Monday said it has decided to temporarily close its Hyderabad park from 15-21 March due to the rising coronavirus scare in Telangana.

    "In view of the emerging situation in the state of Telangana, consequent to the reported coronavirus cases, the company has decided to temporarily close the Hyderabad park from 15-21 March, 2020," it said in a filing to BSE.

    The decision, it said, has been taken in accordance with the safety and pre-cautionary guidelines outlined by the state government to prevent and contain the spread of new coronavirus (Covid-19). A 46-year-old person from Telangana tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to three in the state, health department officials said.

    hyderabad telangana coronavirus

    Story first published: Monday, March 16, 2020, 12:22 [IST]
