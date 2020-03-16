Wonderla Amusement Park in Bengaluru temporarily shut amid Coronavirus outbreak

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Mar 16: Amusement park operator Bengaluru Wonderla on Monday said it has decided to temporarily close its Hyderabad park from 14-20 March due to the rising coronavirus scare in Bengaluru.

"In view of the emerging COVID 19 outbreak in the state, Wonderla Amusement Park has decided to temporarily shut operations from 14th March 2020 to 20th March 2020. The decision has been taken by the Wonderla Management in accordance with the safety and precautionary instructions outlined by the State Government to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19. We regret for the inconvenience caused.," it said.

The decision, it said, has been taken in accordance with the safety and pre-cautionary guidelines outlined by the state government to prevent and contain the spread of new coronavirus (Covid-19).

Wonderla Holidays is engaged in the business of amusement parks and resorts. The company's segments include Amusement park, Resort and Others. It operates approximately three amusement parks in Kochi, Bangalore and Hyderabad under the brand name Wonderla.

Earlier on Sunday, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on Sunday said that one more positive case of coronavirus was reported in the state. The new case is the daughter of the 76-year-old Kalaburagi man who died last week due to COVID-19 infection.

The 76-year-old man had returned from Saudi Arabia on 29 February after spending one month in the Arab nation.

Meanwhile, in its effort to check proliferation of fake news and rumours about the coronavirus pandemic, the Karnataka government launched a 24X7 helpline on social media app Telegram to address residents' queries and concerns.

CoViD19 Karnataka



You have a question to ask about Corona Virus/CoViD19? You know of anyone having symptoms or you doubt it? Anything else about CoViD19?



Want help? Walk into the nearest hospital or call 104. Or join our real-time 24x7 Sahaya Group: https://t.co/ppAchJGahp — Captain Manivannan (@mani1972ias) March 14, 2020

Telegram has been chosen for the initiative because it allows one group to have thousands of members.

Set up by Karnataka's Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) on13 March, the 'COVID-19 Karnataka - Sahaya Group' had over 6,000 members as of Sunday evening. It's handled by teams of five members - including doctors - in eight-hour shifts.