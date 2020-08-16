‘Wonderful cricketer, diligent leader’: PM Modi leads tributes for Chetan Chauhan

Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes to UP minister and former India opener Chetan Chauhan, who died on Sunday due to COVID-19 related complications after being put on life support for nearly 36 hours.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said Chetan Chauhan distinguished himself as a wonderful cricketer and later as a diligent political leader.

"Chetan Chauhan Ji distinguished himself as a wonderful cricketer and later as a diligent political leader. He made effective contributions to public service and strengthening the BJP in UP. Anguished by his passing away. Condolences to his family and supporters," PM Modi said.

Home Minister Amit Shah condoled death of UP Minister and Former Indian cricketer Chetan Chauhan.

"Chetan Chauhan served the country throughout his life first as a sportsman and later as a public servant. His death is a great loss for Indian politics and cricket.", he tweeted.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other State Ministers observe two-minute silence as a tribute to UP Minister and former cricketer Chetan Chauhan who passed away today, at a Cabinet meeting.

"My colleague and former cricketer Chetan Chauhan ji has passed away. This is an irreparable loss for people of Uttar Pradesh and the world of cricket. His last rites will be performed tomorrow," said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Union Minister and former BCCI President Anurag Thakur also expressed sorrow over Chauhan's death and said he was a good person besides being a cricketer and politician.

"It is unbelievable that #ChetanChauhan ji is not among us now. He was a very good person besides being a cricketer and politician," Anurag Thakur said in a tweet.

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed condolence over Chauhan's death and said he had many memorable moments with him.

"I'm shocked and saddened by the demise of Chetan Chauhan, former Indian cricket opener and Minister in UP. I had memorable moments with him on many occasions. My deep condolences to his family and supporters. May his soul rest in peace," Rijiju said.

Chetan Chauhan died on Sunday due to COVID-19 related complications after being put on life support for nearly 36 hours.

Chauhan, who played 40 Tests for India, was 73 and is survived by his wife and son Vinayak, who is scheduled to arrive from Melbourne later in the day. Chauhan was currently serving as the Minister of Sainik Welfare, Home Guards, and Civil Security in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet.