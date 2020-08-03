YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Wonder why home minister chose not to go to AIIMS but to private hospital: Shashi Tharoor

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 03: Asserting that public institutions need the “patronage of the powerful”, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday wondered why Home Minister Amit Shah, who has tested positive for COVID-19, chose not to go to AIIMS but to a private hospital.

    Wonder why home minister chose not to go to AIIMS but to private hospital: Shashi Tharoor

    Shah on Sunday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and been admitted to a hospital following the advice of doctors.

    Though it was not officially disclosed where Shah was admitted, officials said privately he is being treated at a private hospital in Gurugram.

    Sad to see Sachin Pilot leave Congress: Shashi Tharoor

    "Wonder why our Home Minister, when ill, chose not to go to AIIMS but to a private hospital in a neighbouring state," Tharoor said while while reacting to a Twitter post on the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi.

    "Public institutions need the patronage of the powerful if they are to inspire public confidence," the MP from Thiruvananthapuram added. His remarks came in response to a tweet by a netizen hailing AIIMS as one of the “Temples of modern India, a concept coined by @FirstPMOfIndia".

    More SHASHI THAROOR News

    Read more about:

    shashi tharoor home minister

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue