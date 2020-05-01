  • search
    'Won't stop plasma therapy trial': Kejriwal after Centre's warning

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 01: Amidst Centre's stern warning against using plasma therapy, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the Delhi government would not stop clinical trials of plasma therapy to treat severally-ill COVID-19 patients as its initial results are good.

    Arvind Kejriwal
    Arvind Kejriwal

    The centre had warned against using plasma therapy for the treatment of coronavirus patients as it is still at an experimental stage and has the potential to cause life-threatening complications.

    Addressing a digital press briefing, Kejriwal said that one patient, whose condition was serious, had been discharged from hospital after undergoing plasma therapy.

    "We are not going to stop clinical trials of plasma therapy. We are getting good results of the therapy. However, it is on trial basis," he said.

    First COVID-19 patient who underwent plasma therapy dies in Mumbai

    "We are contacting 1,100 people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate their plasma to save lives," he added.

    "We are conducting 2,300 COVID-19 tests per 1 million people in Delhi," he said further.

    Meanwhile, the Delhi government will on Friday send 40 buses to bring back students from Delhi who are stranded in Rajasthan's Kota.

    "The students will have to go into self-quarantine for 14 days upon returning to Delhi," he said.

    He further said that free ration being provided to the needy in Delhi would be doubled to 10 kg.

    LNJP Hospital in Delhi has been given permission to administer plasma therapy as part of a trial on seriously ill COVID-19 patients.

    Delhi has so far reported over 3,500 COVID-19 cases, including 59 deaths, the third-highest in the country.

