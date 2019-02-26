  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Won't let this country bow down, says PM Modi in first response after IAF airstrikes

    By
    |

    Churu, Feb 26: Hours after India struck biggest Jaish camp in Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he assures that India is in safe hands.

    Narendra modi

    "I assure you that the nation is in safe hands. I won't let the country to bow down," said PM Modi while addressing ex-servicemen."Today your mood is different," said Modi before raising Bharat Mata ki Jai slogans.

    "Every Indian will win. We won't let anything threaten India. Serving you is my priority. I will always defend the nation," said PM Modi in Rajasthan's Churu.

    Also Read At Gandhi Peace Prize event, PM makes indirect reference to air strikes

    Combat jets of the Indian Air Force bombed terror camps at multiple locations across the Line of Control on the Pakistani side in a pre-dawn strike on Tuesday, 12 days after the Pakistan-based terror group, Jaish-e-Mohammed carried, out the Pulwama attack in Kashmir.

    They said the Mirage 2000 fighter jets pounded JeM terror camps in Balakot, Muzaffarabad and Chakoti in the well-planned strike, destroying the camps.

    Hours later, Prime Minister Modi chaired a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security which was attended by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Sitharaman.

    After the Pulwama attack, Modi announced that the armed forces have been given full freedom to respond to the strike.

    Read more about:

    narendra modi gujrat

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue