Won't let this country bow down, says PM Modi in first response after IAF airstrikes

oi-Deepika S

Churu, Feb 26: Hours after India struck biggest Jaish camp in Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he assures that India is in safe hands.

"Today, from Churu's land, I assure the countrymen that the country is in safe hands," roared a confident Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. "Today your mood is different," said Modi before raising Bharat Mata ki Jai slogans.

Every Indian will win. We won't let anything threaten India. Serving you is my priority. I will always defend the nation, says PM Modi in Rajasthan's Churu.

Combat jets of the Indian Air Force bombed terror camps at multiple locations across the Line of Control on the Pakistani side in a pre-dawn strike on Tuesday, 12 days after the Pakistan-based terror group, Jaish-e-Mohammed carried, out the Pulwama attack in Kashmir, government sources said.

They said the Mirage 2000 fighter jets pounded JeM terror camps in Balakot, Muzaffarabad and Chakoti in the well-planned strike, destroying the camps.

Hours later, Prime Minister Modi chaired a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security which was attended by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Sitharaman.

After the Pulwama attack, Modi announced that the armed forces have been given full freedom to respond to the strike.