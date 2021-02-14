Won't let government sit in peace till demands met: Farmer leader

India

oi-Deepika S

Karnal, Feb 14: Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday said they won't let the government sit in peace till the farmers' demands are met.

Addressing a farmers' "mahapanchayat" at Indri grain market in the district, Tikait said the 40 leaders spearheading the agitation against the farm laws will tour the entire country to draw support for the protest.

"Till the time the government does not decide in our favour, talks to the committee (spearheading the agitation) and does not agree to the demands, we won't let it sit in peace," Tikait said, demanding the repeal of the laws.

He reiterated that the farm laws "will finish the public distribution system." The laws will not only impact farmers but also small traders, daily labourers and other sections, he said.

Questioning the government's intention behind bringing the laws, Tikait said, "Godowns were built first and the laws came later. Don't farmers know these laws are in favour of big corporates? Business on hunger will not be allowed in this country."

Tikait said the "panch" and the "manch" will remain the same. "Whatever decisions are taken by the committee are acceptable to all. Farmers of the country stand behind it," Tikait said.

Apart from Tikait, farmer leaders Balbir Singh Rajewal, Darshan Pal and Haryana BKU chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni were also present.

Rajewal said farmers have been protesting for months but the government is not listening to their demands. Mr Pal said over several farmers have died during the protest and "their sacrifice will not go in vain".