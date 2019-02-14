Won't hesitate to take any action, says HM Rajnath Singh

  • search
    New Delhi, Feb 14: Condemning the Pulwama terror attack, which left around 40 jawans martyred, in strong terms, Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday confirmed that the attack was carried by Pakistan backed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). The Home Minister said the government will not hesitate to take any action.

    "The attack was carried out by Pakistan backed Jaish e Mohammed. A strong reply will be given and I assure the people of the country this. The country pays tribute to the brave jawans who were martyred. Whatever response needs to be given, we will not hesitate," Singh told news agency ANI.

    Rajnath Singh will go to Srinagar tomorrow. A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security will be held tomorrow in the national capital. NIA and NSG teams will also head for Kashmir to aid the police in probe.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condemned the terrorist attack at a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in strong words and said "sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain".

    Around 40 jawans were killed and several injured when a suicide bomber rammed a Scorpio car laden with over 300 kg of explosives into a CRPF convoy in Awantipora town of Pulwama district today. The Jaish-e-Mohammad bomber, a Kashmiri local who carried out a suicide strike on a bus carrying CRPF jawans, had loaded his vehicle with over 300 kilograms of explosives.

    Adil Ahmad Alias Waqas, a resident of Pulwama, was the man driving the car that rammed the 55-seater CRPF bus. Such a car bomb suicide attack is happening after several years. 

    Story first published: Thursday, February 14, 2019, 22:35 [IST]
