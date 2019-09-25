  • search
Trending High Alert UNGA
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Won’t bow down before Delhi, will visit ED on September 27: Sharad Pawar

    By Shreya
    |

    Mumbai, Sep 25: NCP chief Sharad Pawar, named in a money laundering case, on Wednesday said that he will not "bow down before Delhi" and will go to the ED office on Friday.

    Sharad Pawar
    Sharad Pawar

    "I do not want the ED to believe that I am running away from being investigated. Because of the state elections, I will be travelling to as many districts as possible next month. In this situation, I don't want the ED to believe that I am not being available or have gone invisible. I will present myself willingly to the ED," Pawar said while addressing the media.

    Pawar has been named in a complaint regarding a Rs. 25,000-crore scam involving the sanction of loans by the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank.

    Not surprised at ED's move: Sharad Pawar on bank scam case

    Along with Pawar, the ED had registered a case against his nephew Ajit Pawar and several others including Anandrao Adsul (Shiv Sena), Jayant Patil (PWP), Diliprao Deshmukh and Madan Patil (Congress), Ishwarlal Jain and Shivajirao Nalawade (NCP).

    According to the ED, there were several irregularities in the loans provided to the cooperative sugar factories by the MSCB off coals. The loans were sanctioned to the factories despite the finances being weak. Further, additional benefits were extended without any justification, the ED has also said.

    The case involves alleged violation of banking laws and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines while disbursing loans to the state's sugar factories and spinning mills. Many of those who sanctioned the loans were allegedly linked to the owners of the mill owners.

    More SHARAD PAWAR News

    Read more about:

    sharad pawar enforcement directorate

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 25, 2019, 16:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 25, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue