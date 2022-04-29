Won't allow anyone disturb peace, harmony in Punjab: AAP over Patiala clash incident

New Delhi, Apr 29: Condemning the clashes between the two groups in Patiala district in Punjab on Friday, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that all miscreants should be brought to book and punished.

The AAP said that it will not allow any attempt to disturb peace and harmony in Punjab. "Strongly condemned the clash between the two political groups in Patiala. We'll not allow anyone to disturb peace and harmony. All miscreants must be brought to book and punished," AAP's poll strategist and co-in charge of party's political affairs in Punjab, Sandeep Pathak, said in a tweet.

The district administration has announced an 11-hour curfew in Punjab's Patiala district on Friday after four people were injured when two groups clashed over an "anti-Khalistan march".

The curfew will be enforced between 7 pm Friday and 6 am Saturday.

The clash took place outside the Kali Mata temple when members of an outfit that calls itself "Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray)" began a "Khalistan Murdabad March". Some Sikh activists, including Nihangs, took out another march against the Sena event.

Near the Kali Mata temple, the two groups came face to face and hurled stones at each other. The temple gates were locked and police deployed in large numbers to prevent the situation from escalating further in the city, police said.

A Sena leader said the outfit had planned the march as a reply to the announcement by Sikhs for Justice to mark the 'foundation day of Khalistan" on April 29. Patiala Inspector General of Police Rakesh Agarwal told reporters that the situation was now under control.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann called the incident unfortunate and peace has been restored. "The incident of clashes in Patiala are deeply unfortunate. I spoke with the DGP (police chief), peace has been restored in the area. We are closely monitoring the situation and will not let anyone create disturbance in the State. Punjab's peace and harmony is of utmost importance," Mann said.

Story first published: Friday, April 29, 2022, 19:37 [IST]