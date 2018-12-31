Women’s wall in Kerala tomorrow: All you need to know

India

oi-Deepika S

Kochi, Dec 31: Kerala is all set to witness one of the largest mobilisations of women volunteers standing shoulder-to-shoulder to form an unbroken chain linking the north Kerala with its south as part of the 'Women's Wall' sponsored by the State government.

Great Wall of Kerala, is an initiative to prevent the state from sliding back into medieval madness, going to be raised by a million women from one end of Kerala to other on New Year Day.

The women at 3.45 pm on Tuesday, will form the 620 km-long chain ('wall'), linking Kasaragode in the north with Thiruvananthapuram in the South, and hold the vigil for the next 15 minutes.

The event, a planned wall of women on National Highways spanning 620 kilometres, is meant to show Kerala's commitment to renaissance values and improve the status of women in society.

The event is organised by the ruling CPI(M), along with over 176 other socio-political organisations, including the CPI, Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP) and Kerala Pulayar Maha Sabha (KPMS).

Women leaders and workers of all LDF constituents, notably the CPI(M) and the CPI, will take part in the event. Their families have been encouraged to participate too. Female leaders of CPM-allies like NCP, LJD, INL, JD(S) are also likely to take part in the event. Members of the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam, an organisation representing the numerically-strong Ezhava community, will take part.

For Chief Minister Vijayan, the event is an answer to what he describes as the communal designs of Hindu conservatives led by the BJP and the main Opposition, the Congress party.

"The Women's Wall is a 'movement for equality, gender sensitivity and social awakening," he told newspersons on New Year eve. His government will seek to protect gender equality and acknowledge the contributions made by women revolutionaries.