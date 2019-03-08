Women's Day: Robert Vadra says happy to be surrounded by 4 strong women

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 08: On this International Women's Day, Businessman Robert Vadra has a message to honour the "four strong women" in his life. Vadra also shared two photographs: one with his mother-in-law and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and his mother Maureen Vadra around a table and another of Priyanka Gandhi and their daughter Miraya.

In a Facebook post, Vadra posted,''Wishing all wonderful women, a Happy Women's Day! I am happy to be surrounded by 4 strong women, my mother, my mother-in-law, my wife & my daughter.

Wishing all wonderful women, a Happy Women's Day!

I am happy to be surrounded by 4 strong women, "my mother, my mother-in-law, my wife & my daughter".

The keywords to describe them are "hardworking, courageous, compassionate & determined".

I know numerous other women, who have stood for their rights; who have excelled in fields including business, science, finance, sports.

My message: today & everyday is its your day ! Make the most of it. May India become a safe & secured country of your dreams.

Also Read | Google dedicates interactive Doodle made by women on International Women's Day 2019

P.S. I will celebrate the day with them, once I am back from ED interrogation .... I have already deposed for 10 days of almost 64 hours, cooperating with the interrogations.

I believe in truth n justice.''

Robert Vadra is facing an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe in a money laundering case.

The agency had carried out raids at Delhi offices of Vadra, who is the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, on December 7 last year. He has appeared before the ED for questioning on multiple occasions in Delhi and Jaipur.