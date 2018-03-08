Women's Day : PM Modi launches Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme in over 400 districts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the pan-India expansion of the "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao" scheme on the occasion of the International Women's Day.

Addressing the gathering in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu, Modi said that "a daughter is not a burden. Please look around us- see how girls are bringing pride and glory for our nation. They are excelling in several fields'.

"A mother-in-law can make a lot of difference. If she says she wants a daughter in the house, then no one will be able to hassle a daughter. We will have to bring in a social revolution," he said.

Equality between men and women make any society go forward and prosper. Let us resolve that there will be the same number of girls taking birth as the number of boys, he further said.

Speaking on PM Poshan Mission scheme, he said that when people want to condemn me, they should think about The Nutrition Mission first.

"Newborn babies should be fed mother's milk. It has nutrition which is good for the baby. For it. the expectant mothers should be taken care of. They must be provided with properly nutritious food," he said.

Mission Indradhanush has brought an extremely positive change in the lives of women and children, said PM Modi as he urges people to join him in this jan andolan for the empowerment of women, daughters.

The Prime Minister will interact with beneficiary mothers and girl children of the programme, the release said, adding that the PM will distribute certificates to the best performing districts under the programme.

He will also launch National Nutrition Mission (NNM) from Jhunjhunu along with NNM-ICDS common application software. The mission is aimed at reducing under-nutrition and low birth weight, bring down anaemia among young children, women and adolescent girls and to reduce the prevalence of stunting among children, it stated.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.