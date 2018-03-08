Women's Day 2018: Incredible women of India

'Don't let anyone tell you-you're weak because you're a woman.' - Mary Kom, a boxing champion and Rajya Sabha MP. So true are those words.

Today March 8, International Women's Day, is about celebrating the women power- 'Narishakti'. Many Indian women have made the country proud in different areas of human activity from space programme to the world of sports. Their achievements have a set a new milestone for future generations.

Take a look at incredible women achievers of India:

First women President of India Pratibha Devisingh Patil First woman prime minister of India Indira Priyadarshini Gandhi First Indian woman in space Kalpana Chawla First Indian woman in Army Punita Arora/ Priya Jhingan First Indian woman in Everest Bachendri Pal First Indian woman in Navy Shubhangi Swaroop First Indian woman in Olympics Karnam Malleswari First Indian woman who won a silver medal in Olympics P.V. Sindhu First Indian miss world/Miss India Reita Faria Powell First Indian miss universe Sushmita Sen First Indian actress Zubeida Begum First Indian woman singer Rajkumari Dubey First Indian woman doctor Anandi Gopal Joshi First Indian woman to win Nobel prize Mother Teresa First woman IPS officer Kiran Bedi First woman rider Roshini Sharma First woman autorickshaw driver Shila dawre First woman to score a double 100 in test cricket Mithali Raj First flying officer in the Air Force Anjali Gupta First female SC judge M. Fathima beevi Female pilot of Indian Airlines Durga Banerjee First Indian woman to win Oscar Bhanu Athaiya Mrs World Aditi Gowitrikar India’s first female fighter pilot Avani Chaturvedi

