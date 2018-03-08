Women's Day 2018: Incredible women of India

'Don't let anyone tell you-you're weak because you're a woman.' - Mary Kom, a boxing champion and Rajya Sabha MP. So true are those words.
Today March 8, International Women's Day, is about celebrating the women power- 'Narishakti'. Many Indian women have made the country proud in different areas of human activity from space programme to the world of sports. Their achievements have a set a new milestone for future generations.
Take a look at incredible women achievers of India:
|First women President of India
|Pratibha Devisingh Patil
|First woman prime minister of India
|Indira Priyadarshini Gandhi
|First Indian woman in space
|Kalpana Chawla
|First Indian woman in Army
|Punita Arora/ Priya Jhingan
|First Indian woman in Everest
|Bachendri Pal
|First Indian woman in Navy
|Shubhangi Swaroop
|First Indian woman in Olympics
|Karnam Malleswari
|First Indian woman who won a silver medal in Olympics
|P.V. Sindhu
|First Indian miss world/Miss India
|Reita Faria Powell
|First Indian miss universe
|Sushmita Sen
|First Indian actress
|Zubeida Begum
|First Indian woman singer
|Rajkumari Dubey
|First Indian woman doctor
|Anandi Gopal Joshi
|First Indian woman to win Nobel prize
|Mother Teresa
|First woman IPS officer
|Kiran Bedi
|First woman rider
|Roshini Sharma
|First woman autorickshaw driver
|Shila dawre
|First woman to score a double 100 in test cricket
|Mithali Raj
|First flying officer in the Air Force
|Anjali Gupta
|First female SC judge
|M. Fathima beevi
|Female pilot of Indian Airlines
|Durga Banerjee
|First Indian woman to win Oscar
|Bhanu Athaiya
|Mrs World
|Aditi Gowitrikar
|India’s first female fighter pilot
|Avani Chaturvedi
OneIndia News