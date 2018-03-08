Women's Day 2018: Incredible women of India

'Don't let anyone tell you-you're weak because you're a woman.' - Mary Kom, a boxing champion and Rajya Sabha MP. So true are those words.

Today March 8, International Women's Day, is about celebrating the women power- 'Narishakti'. Many Indian women have made the country proud in different areas of human activity from space programme to the world of sports. Their achievements have a set a new milestone for future generations.

Take a look at incredible women achievers of India:

First women President of India Pratibha Devisingh Patil
First woman prime minister of India Indira Priyadarshini Gandhi
First Indian woman in space Kalpana Chawla
First Indian woman in Army Punita Arora/ Priya Jhingan
First Indian woman in Everest Bachendri Pal
First Indian woman in Navy Shubhangi Swaroop
First Indian woman in Olympics Karnam Malleswari
First Indian woman who won a silver medal in Olympics P.V. Sindhu   
First Indian miss world/Miss India Reita Faria Powell
First Indian miss universe Sushmita Sen
First Indian actress Zubeida Begum
First Indian woman singer Rajkumari Dubey
First Indian woman doctor Anandi Gopal Joshi
First Indian woman to win Nobel prize Mother Teresa
First woman IPS officer   Kiran Bedi
First woman rider Roshini Sharma
First woman autorickshaw driver Shila dawre
First woman to score a double 100 in test cricket Mithali Raj
First flying officer in the Air Force Anjali Gupta
First female SC judge M. Fathima beevi
Female pilot of Indian Airlines Durga Banerjee
First Indian woman to win Oscar Bhanu Athaiya
Mrs World Aditi Gowitrikar
India’s first female fighter pilot Avani Chaturvedi

