Women who have caused miscarriage without consent too are contesting 2019 LS polls

    New Delhi, May 18: Women who have caused miscarriage without consent are also in the fray contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

    Out of the 716 women candidates analysed in 2019, 110 (15%) women candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. Out of 665 women candidates analysed during Lok Sabha in 2014, 87(13%) women candidates had declared criminal cases against themselves says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

    78 (11%) women candidates have declared serious criminal cases including cases related to rape, murder, attempt to murder, crimes against women etc in the Lok sabha Elections, 2019. 51(8%) women candidates have declared serious criminal cases in the Lok sabha Elections, 2014.

    2 women candidates have declared convicted cases against themselves.

    4 women candidates have declared cases related to murder (Indian Penal Code Section-302).

    16 women candidates have declared cases of attempt to murder (IPC Section-307).

    20 candidates contesting 7th phase have declared crimes against women

    14 women candidates have declared cases related to crimes against women such as Causing miscarriage without woman's consent (IPC Section-313), Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty (IPC Section-354) and Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman (IPC Section-509).

    7 women candidates have declared cases of related to hate speech.

    14 (26%) out of 54 women candidates from INC, 18 (34%) out of 53 women candidates from BJP, 2 (8%) out of 24 women candidates from BSP, 6(26%) out of 23 candidates fielded by AITC and 22 (10%) out of 222 Independent women candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

    10 (19%) out of 54 women candidates from INC, 13 (25%) out of 53 women candidates from BJP, 2 (8%) out of 24 women candidates from BSP, 4(17%) out of 23 candidates fielded by AITC and 21 (10%) out of 222 Independent women candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 18, 2019, 12:41 [IST]
