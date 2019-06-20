Women undergoes crucial burn at Vishwanatha temple in K’taka

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Bengaluru, Jun 20: A woman underwent critical burn injuries after her saree caught fire from a candle while she was offering prayers at Vishwanatha temple in Hubballi, Karnataka. The tragic incident took place on June 17.

The wounded woman, identified as Chaya, has been admitted to the KIMS hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

As per the Times Now report, in a CCTV footage that surfaced on media, the woman can be seen running in flames and shouting for help after her saree caught fire. Hearing her scream, several people rushed to the site and tried to douse the blaze. She was later rushed to the hospital.

The temple authorities have not made any official statement on this matter.

AICC dissolves Karnataka Congress Committee, retains only president and chief

Earlier in January, a similar incident was reported from Kolkata where a 50-year-old woman sustained burn injuries after her saree caught fire from a candle while she was offering prayers at Karunamoyee Kali temple.

Following the incident, the temple authorities prohibited the use of candles, incense sticks, and other inflammable materials in the premises, a media report said.