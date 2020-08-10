YouTube
    Women take off sarees, use it to rescue drowning men in Tamil Nadu

    Chennai, Aug 10: Their quick thought saved two young lives.

    Three women from near Kottarai are receiving praises for saving two youngsters from drowning in the waters of the Kottarai dam in Perambalur district on August 6.

    Without thinking anything, the women removed their own sarees and threw them into the water when they realised four young men were about to drown.

    6 teens drown during idol immersion in Karnataka

    However, they managed to save two of the youth, the other two drowned, according to the Indian Express report.

      Three women from Tamil Nadu removed their sarees to throw in the water when they saw four men drowning in Kottarai dam.

      "We removed our sarees without thinking of anything and threw them into the water. We managed to save two of them but the other two drowned," the women said.

      They also said they had warned the men not to bathe in the dam water.

      Firefighters later recovered the bodies.

