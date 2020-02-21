Women suffer most in NRC-like exercises: Arundhati Roy

  • search
    Jaipur, Feb 21: Social activist Arundhati Roy on Thursday said women suffer the most in exercises like the National Register of Citizens as many of them get married in early age and their names are changed in documents.

    Addressing a dharna against the CAA and the NRC at Shahid Smarak, Jaipur, she asked protestors to remain united on the issue.

    "Women suffer the most. They are married in early age and their name is changed. When they have wrong name in documents or do not have documents at all, they have to face trouble," the Booker prize winner said.

    Roy showered praise on protesters saying, "Your voice has been heard all over the world. We have to come forward to help one another within minutes. Though it does not mean that we have to always be out on the streets but our mind should be on the road all the time. When you fight for the rights of others, it is called the fight for justice," she added.

    Story first published: Friday, February 21, 2020, 9:58 [IST]
