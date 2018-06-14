‘Women should give birth to only sanskari children’: Bizarre advice from MP BJP MLA

Bhopal, June 14: Every day as our politicians take the mike in a stage and address crowd, expect some bizarre and outrageous comments from them. As "hate speeches" have been normalised by politicians cutting across party lines, the leaders from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) definitely rule the roost.

A BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh wants women to give birth to only "sanskari" children. Now, he did not define who is a sanskari (follower of great traditions of India) child, but he had targeted Congress leaders before making the bizarre statement.

According to Pannalal Shakya, who is a BJP MLA from Guna, Madhya Pradesh, women should stay "infertile" than "produce kids who are not sanskari" as it "deform society". Before that he said that the Congress "came up with the slogan of Garibi Hatao" but "instead wiped out the poor", as per a report by news agency, ANI.

"Congress came up with slogan of 'Gharibi Hatao' but instead wiped out the poor. There are women who give birth to such leaders. Women should rather remain infertile than produce kids who are not 'sanskari' & who deform society: Guna BJP MLA Pannalal Shakya (13.6.18) #MadhyaPradesh," tweeted ANI.

Congress came up with slogan of 'Gharibi Hatao' but instead wiped out the poor.There are women who give birth to such leaders. Women should rather remain infertile than produce kids who are not 'sanskari' & who deform society: Guna BJP MLA Pannalal Shakya (13.6.18) #MadhyaPradesh — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2018

Such bizarre comments by BJP leaders are not uncommon. From Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb, who said that the internet existed during the Mahabharata era, to Uttar Pradesh minister Dinesh Sharma, who said that journalism began in the Mahabharata era, every day BJP leaders are busy making unscientific remarks in an attempt to highlight the achievements of ancient India to promote their "Hindutva ideology".

While they make such comments, the hatred with which they speak against other religions and communities can't be missed.

In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in order to rein in his erring lawmakers, had issued a warning a few weeks ago. Modi said, "We make mistakes and give masala to the media... as if we are great social scientists and experts to analyse issues..."

The PM warned lawmakers and said not to "talk out of turn...it hurts the party image." But it seems no one in the BJP takes the PM seriously as the leaders of the saffron party continue to make provocative statements.

