    Women’s Day 2020: President Kovind presents ‘Nari Shakti’ awards

    New Delhi, Mar 08: To mark the occasion of International Women's Day, President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday gave away Nari Shakti awards to exceptional women at a function in Rashtrapati Bhawan.

    The Nari Shakti awards are given annually to individuals, groups, institutions in recognition of their exceptional work towards the cause of women empowerment, especially for vulnerable and marginalised women. The award carries Rs 1 lakh and a citation.

    Ahead of the ceremony, President Kovind said everyone should pledge to ensure safety and respect for women so that they can move forward in the direction of fulfilling their hopes and aspirations.

    Here are the recipients of Nari Shakti Purushkar this year:

    • Bina Devi
    • Anshu Jamsenpa
    • Sangeeta Kumari and Sushmita Kumari
    • Arfa Jan
    • Man Kaur
    • Mohana Jitarwal, Avani Chaturvedi and Bhawana Kanth
    • Bhudevi
    • Anju Rani Joy
    • Bhageerathi Amma and Karthiyani Amma

    International Womens Day (IWD) is celebrated globally every year on March 8 to mark the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. It also marks a call to action for accelerating gender equality.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 8, 2020, 12:35 [IST]
