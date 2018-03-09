Women's Day 2018: Sanitary pad dispensation machine on train, kudos to Western Railway

Western Railway once again set an example in celebrating 'Women Power' on the occasion of International Women's Day. Having the special credit as a pioneer to operate world's 1st Ladies Special train on it's Mumbai Suburban Section on 5th May 1992, the Western Railway celebrated the 'Women Power' with several special gifts to not only women passengers but also to it's dedicated ladies staff.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, The Western Railways installed a sanitary pad dispensation machine in a coach of Mumbai-New Delhi Rajdhani express.

This is the first train in India in which a sanitary pad dispensation machine has been installed. This women-friendly initiative has been introduced keeping in mind women passengers in long-distance train journeys. The Western Railways planning to extend this plan in other trains as well.

Ravinder Bhakar, Chief PRO, Western Railways, said, "Women passengers say 'It is very useful and a well-thought decision by Railways. We can get a sanitary pad at cost of Rs 5'."

Also, a lady passenger inaugurated a breastfeeding corner in the waiting hall at Ratlam railway station while Sanitary Napkin Vending machine installed in ladies waiting room at Vadodara station.

A lady passenger, while speaking to a news channel, welcomes WR's initiative to install a Sanitary Napkin Vending Machine in Rajdhani Express, a first on IR. Celebrating womanhood on #InternationalWomensDay #NariShakti4NewIndia pic.twitter.com/mp0OR5SdM9 — Western Railway (@WesternRly) March 8, 2018

OneIndia News

