  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Women MPs condemn Azam Khan's remarks, demands apology in LS

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, July 26: Women members in Lok Sabha on Friday spoke in one voice condemning the sexiest remarks by SP member Azam Khan against Bihar MP Rama Devi and demanded that he apologise or else he should be suspended from the House.

    Women MPs condemn Azam Khans remarks, demands apology in LS
    Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan.PTI Photo

    During the Zero Hour, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani said the remarks of Khan in Lok Sabha on Thursday during the debate of Triple Talaq Bill were a "blot" on all legislators, including men. "This is a blot on all legislators including men.

    FIRs against Azam Khan: Noisy scenes in both houses of UP Legislature

    We cannot remain silent spectators to it. We have to speak in one voice that this is unacceptable," Irani said.

    Supporting Irani, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said either Khan should tender an apology or he should be suspended from the House. Cutting across party lines, several MPs condemned Azam Khan's remarks and demanded strict action against him.

    More LOK SABHA News

    Read more about:

    lok sabha azam khan ravi shankar prasad

    Story first published: Friday, July 26, 2019, 13:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 26, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue