'Women like her give birth to such monsters': Kangana Ranaut slams Indira Jaising

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 23: Actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been making headlines with her statements, lashed out at senior lawyer Indira Jiasing for her 'follow Sonia Gandhi's example, forgive convicts' remark in Nirbhaya case. The 'Manikarnika' actress, reportedly said women like her bear rapists.

Ranaut said, "That lady should be kept in jail with those convicts for four days. She needs to know what it's like. Women like them give birth to these kinds of monsters and murderers. Only they can feel sorry for them!"

Advocate Indira Jaising on January 17 had urged Nirbhaya's mother to pardon the men on death row who were convicted for the 2012 gang rape, evoking strong reaction from the convict's parents.

Asha Devi, mother of the 23-year-old medical student who was raped on a bus by four men in Delhi in 2012 lashed out at senior lawyer Indira Jaising for requesting her to "forgive" the convicts and stop their execution.

"Can't believe how Indira Jaising even dared to suggest such this. I met her many times over the years in Supreme Court, not once did she ask for my wellbeing and today she is speaking for convicts. Such people make a living by supporting rapists, hence rape incidents don't stop, she said.

"Who is Indira Jaising to give me such a suggestion? Whole country wants the convicts to be executed. Just because of people like her, justice is not done with rape victims," she added.