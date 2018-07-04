  • search

Women employees to get 180 days paid leave to look after children

    Nagpur, July 4: The Maharashtra government decided to provide a total of 180 days' paid leave to women government employees to look after the children in the course of service.

    They will be able take this leave until their children turn 18.

    The same leave can be availed of by a male employee too if his wife is dead and if he has children who are under 18.

    The decision was taken in today's cabinet meeting, said finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar.

    Among other things, women employees would find this facility helpful when their children are in class 10th or 12th, said an official.

    Women (or male, as the case may be) employees will be able to demand this leave thrice a year.

    Wednesday, July 4, 2018, 8:07 [IST]
